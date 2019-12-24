Rain across Grand Strand adds to hectic travel day at Myrtle Beach airport

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The heavy rain and gusty winds that hit the Grand Strand added to the travel chaos for some flyers.
More than 70,000 travelers are expected to fly in and out of the Myrtle Beach International Airport during the holiday season.
Airport officials expected Monday to be busy, but the system that brought rain all day didn’t help much.
According to the Myrtle Beach airport’s website, there were a few departure delays for those heading to Charlotte, New York City and Boston.
Ted Lewis flew in from Newark, New Jersey and he said he dealt with delay after delay.
“The plane was supposed to leave at 2:30, then it was 3:30, then it was 4:30, and then finally at 5 o’clock we lifted off from Newark Airport… so I’m sure they did their best on a holiday weekend,” Lewis said.
Tuesday is expected to be one of the lighter days at Myrtle Beach airport.
Be sure to check the TSA guidelines to make sure your carry-on luggage has the proper items.
