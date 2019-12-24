Police: 2 arrested after robbery leads to shots fired into Hartsville home

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – Hartsville police are trying to track down a third suspect who they said was involved in a robbery and shooting.
Officers were called last week to a home on North Fifth Street for a report of someone shooting into a home.
They met with the victim who said he went to a motel with one of the suspects, identified as Meghan Robinson, to get drugs and to have sex with her. The victim told officers there was a black woman and a black man at the motel as well.
“During this exchange, the Meghan subject told him that they were robbing him at which point the black male pulled out a silver semi auto pistol,” the police report states.
The victim told officers that the black male made several threats and pistol-whipped him.
The police report shows that the victim handed over $60 and his cellphone, but the suspects said they wanted more.
“He stated that the black male stated that was not enough and that they were going to use him to rob his mother,” the police report said.
The victim said the suspect tied up his hands and drove to a home on North Fifth Street. He said knocked on the door and when his mother answered, the victim pushed his mother inside, pushed the suspect’s away and locked the door.
“As he locked the door the gun shots began to go off. He stated that he gathered all of his family in the front bedroom and baracaded (sic) the door,” according to the police report.
Police said they found multiple bullet holes in the home. No one was hurt during the shooting.
Officers arrested Robinson in the case. She faces several charges including kidnapping, second-degree burglary and criminal conspiracy. She has been released from jail.
Police also arrested Kiana Valles in connection with the case. She also faces several charges including armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and first-degree burglary. She is currently at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.
Officers have not arrested the black male involved in the case. He is described as a 23-year-old black man who is between 6’2” and 6’3” tall, weighing 180 pounds and has tattoos on his face.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call police.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.