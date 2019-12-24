Horry County Animal Center will open for Christmas Day adoptions

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Center hopes its furry friends will get their Christmas wish and find a loving family on Christmas Day.
The center announced it will be open from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for Christmas Day adoptions.
Officials said a large number of puppies who have been spayed and neutered will be newly available for adoptions. They also said an additional 30 animals are already available on the adoption floor.
“It is our hope that these special hours on Christmas Day will allow even more animals to find their very own forever family and lasting ‘Home for the Holidays,’” the Horry County Animal Center said.
Adoptions are limited to two animals per household and all adoption fees will be waived.
