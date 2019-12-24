Florence County deputies investigate crash involving Highway Patrol vehicle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper.
Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said they were called to the crash just after 10 p.m. Monday on David McLeod Boulevard, in front of Magnolia Mall.
He said that two vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one was injured.
It’s early in the investigation and it’s not clear how the wreck happened.
