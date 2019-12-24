One dead after truck goes into pond along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A person has died after driving their truck into a pond along Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Officials with SCHP say more than a dozen emergency crews from various agencies were called around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday to a pond near Bellamy Avenue where a vehicle was submerged in the water.
Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District Chief Norman Knight said crews were not able to get to the vehicle because of the depth of the water so the Horry County Dive Team was called in.
WMBF News reporter Casey Watson was at the scene where she saw divers in the water and also a boat has been brought to the scene.
Shortly after 8 p.m., Watson saw rescue crews pull a 1998 white Chevy pickup from the pond.
SCHP says the pickup was traveling west on Bellamy Ave., when it then veered off the left side of the road and into the pond.
The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The driver’s name has not yet been released as the incident is still under investigation.
