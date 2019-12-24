CHRISTMAS EVE SHOPPING: Where can you go to get last-minute holiday gifts

By WMBF News Staff | December 24, 2019 at 10:44 AM EST - Updated December 24 at 11:27 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The hours are dwindling down before Christmas Day, but there are still places to shop for some last-minute gifts.

We have compiled a list of popular places to find presents. We hope this helps as you rush around making sure you have all the gifts under the Christmas Tree

Coastal Grand Mall

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Inlet Square Mall

  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Magnolia Mall

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Myrtle Beach Mall

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Market Common

  • Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Tanger Outlets on Highway 17

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Tanger Outlets on Highway 501

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Broadway at the Beach

  • Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Some restaurants may stay open later. You’re asked to call individual restaurants for their hours)
  • Christmas Day: CLOSED

Target

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Christmas: CLOSED

Walmart

  • Christmas Eve: Most stores will close at 6 p.m.
  • Christmas: CLOSED

Kohl’s

  • Has been open 24 hours since Friday but will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve
  • Christmas: CLOSED

Best Buy

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m
  • Christmas: CLOSED

Costco

  • Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Christmas: CLOSED

CVS

  • Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary

Home Goods

  • Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Christmas: CLOSED

Walgreens

  • Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day

