CHRISTMAS EVE SHOPPING: Where can you go to get last-minute holiday gifts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The hours are dwindling down before Christmas Day, but there are still places to shop for some last-minute gifts.
We have compiled a list of popular places to find presents. We hope this helps as you rush around making sure you have all the gifts under the Christmas Tree
Coastal Grand Mall
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Inlet Square Mall
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Magnolia Mall
- Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Myrtle Beach Mall
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Market Common
- Christmas Eve: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Tanger Outlets on Highway 17
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Tanger Outlets on Highway 501
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Broadway at the Beach
- Christmas Eve: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Some restaurants may stay open later. You’re asked to call individual restaurants for their hours)
- Christmas Day: CLOSED
Target
- Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Christmas: CLOSED
Walmart
- Christmas Eve: Most stores will close at 6 p.m.
- Christmas: CLOSED
Kohl’s
- Has been open 24 hours since Friday but will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve
- Christmas: CLOSED
Best Buy
- Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m
- Christmas: CLOSED
Costco
- Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Christmas: CLOSED
CVS
- Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary
Home Goods
- Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Christmas: CLOSED
Walgreens
- Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day
