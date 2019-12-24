Chilly Christmas morning, warmer weather ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - You’ll want the jackets early Christmas morning but more 70° warmth arrives soon!
CHRISTMAS
It’s a chilly start to Christmas as temperatures fall into the upper 30s to start the day. Sunny skies prevail and allow for another unseasonably warm afternoon. Afternoon highs will top out around 61°.
REST OF THE WEEK
The clouds begin to filter back in after Christmas, especially by Friday. Rain chances remain low but an isolated shower can’t be ruled out by Friday afternoon. We’ll continue with the warmer-than-normal temperatures as afternoon highs climb into the middle 60s.
THIS WEEKEND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK
More cloud arrive this weekend ahead of our next cold front. This system will swing by late on Sunday and provide a round of rain late Sunday and into early Monday morning. Temperatures continue to climb this weekend with afternoon highs hitting 70° on Sunday! The rain quickly clears out Monday as colder weather moves in. Afternoon temperatures tumble back into the 50s.
NEW YEAR’S EVE
You’ll need the jackets if you’re headed out New Year’s Eve! By midnight, temperatures will be falling to right around 40°. Good news is rain chances look very low with clear skies to kick off the new year.
