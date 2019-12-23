Sheriff’s office: Florence County inmate escaped through partially open door

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County Sheriff’s Office released new details on what led up to an inmate escaping from the detention center on Sunday.
Authorities said 21-year-old Bryce Wayne Altman managed to escape around 1:30 p.m. from the booking area of the facility through a partially open door that had malfunctioned. Altman is accused of wrestling free from a corrections officer who tried to keep him from escaping.
The Florence County Detention Center was immediately placed on lockdown and an escape siren was activated to notify the public of the escape.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team, Special Response Team, K9 Tracking Team and Aviation Division, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and South Carolina Department of Natural Resources established a perimeter around Friendfield Road, Drag Strip Road and Lynches River.
Authorities said several neighbors called into E-911 to report a sighting. Altman is also accused of wrestling a trooper and trying to take his patrol vehicle, but he was unsuccessful.
Altman was taken into custody around 3 p.m. about a mile and a half from the detention center.
He was originally arrested on Friday and charged with breach of trust, malicious injury to property, second-degree burglary and financial card fraud. He had just been granted bond on Sunday and set for release before his escape, according to the sheriff’s office.
Altman now faces additional charges of escape and resisting arrest. Under South Carolina law, escape is a felony punishable by a fine, up to 10 years in prison or both.
