Report: Woman pulls knife on family walking on Myrtle Beach Boardwalk

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are searching for the woman who reportedly pulled a knife on a family while they were walking on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.
Officers responded to an assault call in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
A man said while he was walking north on the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk with his two children, a woman reached out and “stroked” his daughter’s head, the report confirms.
The man and suspect then got into a verbal altercation before the suspect started swinging at him, police said. According to the report, the man extended his arm to stop the suspect, causing her to fall to the ground.
Police said a group of people with the suspect attempted to stop her, but she continued lunging at the man multiple times. According to the report, the woman then pulled a knife.
The man said he told his daughters to run while backing away from the suspect. The suspect held the knife down at her side but “raised it a couple of times” toward the victim, the report confirms.
Once a safe distance away from the suspect, the man flagged down an officer and reported the incident, according to the report. Police said they attempted to locate the suspect but were unsuccessful.
If you have any information on the suspect, call Myrtle Beach police.
