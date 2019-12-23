Mississippi student gifts entire school with new Bibles for Christmas

MCCOOL, Miss. (WLBT) - A boy from McCool, Mississippi is gifting a new Bible to every student in his school.
In a fundraiser on Facebook, Tripp Pender asked for donations so he could purchase each student in his class at Greenlee Elementary a new Bible for Christmas.
With the amount of donated Bibles and after raising nearly $2,000, Tripp had enough for his entire school, including elementary, high school and faculty members.
“I cannot say this enough but I am truly truly humbled by everyone’s generous hearts to help make this sweet young mans wish come true!!!” Tripp’s mother, Evelyn, wrote on the fundraising page Tripp’s Project CHRISTMAS Bibles for His Classmates.
Tripp and his mother delivered the Bibles to the 4th and 6th grade classes Friday, and will hand out Bibles to the rest of the school after Christmas break.
