‘A huge blessing’: Horry County family receives gift of heat for holidays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One Horry County family got a very special surprise on Monday.
Tiffany and Aaron Bouchard had been without heat in their Conway area home this year. They said their heating unit kept breaking and running into problems, despite several efforts to fix it and they couldn’t afford a new one. They have an 18-year-old child and are expecting their second child in February after suffering a miscarriage.
A family friend saw WMBF News’ report about Waccamaw Heating and Cooling giving away a new HVAC system to a deserving family, and she nominated the Bouchards.
They ended up winning the free heating and air conditioning unit and couldn’t be more grateful to their friend for the nomination.
“I can’t thank Janey enough for helping us out like this, nominating us, it’s just been a huge blessing for everybody,” Tiffany Bouchard said. “It was a big surprise for us to win something this extravagant and this big. It’s great. It’s what we needed.”
The new unit was installed on Monday.
