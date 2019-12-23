HCS transportation director retires weeks after DUI arrest

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Horry County Schools transportation director retired Monday morning following a DUI arrest earlier this month.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Jim Wright, the executive director of transportation, retired from HCS effective Monday.
No additional information or reason about Wright’s retirement was given.
Wright has been employed with HCS since 1985.
He was arrested on Dec. 5, 2019 for driving under the influence after a trooper stopped Wright for a traffic violation around 4:52 p.m. on S.C. 707 near Big Block Road.
Wright is currently out of jail on bond. A traffic court date is set for Jan. 16, 2020, according to court records.
