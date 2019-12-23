FIRST ALERT: Seeing clearly for Christmas now that the rain is gone

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There will be no obstacles in our way for Christmas or the rest of the week as calmer skies move in.
Improvements quickly arrive this morning as sunnier skies filter back in. Temperatures will continue to climb as afternoon highs hit 65° today.
We’re shaping up a beautiful Christmas forecast will a cool morning and unseasonably warm afternoon. You’ll need the jackets early as we drop into the lower 40s but expect a quick climb through the day. Afternoon highs climb to 62°.
We’ll remain rain-free and warm through the remainder of the week. The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until late this weekend.
