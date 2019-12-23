FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH, heavy rain and gusty winds to continue

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A coastal storm will continue to provide periods of heavy rain and gusty winds to the region through early tonight.
Periods of heavy rain and wind gusts to 30-40 mph will make travel difficult through the day today. Rainfall totals in excess of 5 inches are possible in some areas.
HEAVY RAINFALL
The FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through early Tuesday morning and includes central and coastal Horry County in addition to Georgetown, Williamsburg, Florence and Darlington Counties through Monday night. The WATCH includes Conway, Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle Beach and all of the Grand Strand. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to develop quickly during periods of heavy rain.
A band of heavy rain near the SC Lowcountry will gradually move north through the late afternoon and evening. This band will be capable of rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The band will make it as far north as Georgetown County and may reach as far north as Horry County. Within this band, the rain will fall heavily enough to result in areas of street flooding and flash flooding. The timeframe for the heaviest rain across Horry County will be from 2:00 PM through 6:00 PM this evening.
WIND
As the developing storm system nears the South Carolina coast through the day, gusty winds will develop. Damaging winds are not expected, but occasional wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph are likely. Wind gusts of 40 mph will be possible along the beaches. Outdoor holiday decorations could be blown around in these winds.
COASTAL FLOODING
Northeast and east winds of 30 to 40 mph will build very rough seas through the day Monday. Breakers along the Grand Strand will likely reach 5 to 8 feet and may lead to periods of minor erosion. The onshore winds may also lead to periods of coastal flooding around the times of high tide. Monday’s high tides are around 5:00 AM and 5:00 PM.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.