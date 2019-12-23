FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: FLASH FLOOD WATCH, heavy rain and gusty winds to continue

A band of heavy rain near the SC Lowcountry will gradually move north through the late afternoon and evening. This band will be capable of rainfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. The band will make it as far north as Georgetown County and may reach as far north as Horry County. Within this band, the rain will fall heavily enough to result in areas of street flooding and flash flooding. The timeframe for the heaviest rain across Horry County will be from 2:00 PM through 6:00 PM this evening.