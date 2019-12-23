FIRST ALERT: Minor flooding on several rivers

At 8:00 AM Monday the stage was 5.94 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The Black Cree is forecast to rise above flood stage by just after midnight tonight and continue to rise to near 14.1 feet by Wednesday evening. At 14.0 feet, floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas.