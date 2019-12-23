FIRST ALERT: Minor flooding on several rivers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Several rivers across our area will gradually rise over the next few days producing minor flooding.
BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY
At 8:00 AM Monday the stage was 5.94 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The Black Cree is forecast to rise above flood stage by just after midnight tonight and continue to rise to near 14.1 feet by Wednesday evening. At 14.0 feet, floodwaters surround the majority of homes on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive and Crooked Creek Drive and all residents are isolated due to the floodwaters. Water is lapping at the foundations of all ground level homes in these areas.
GREAT PEE DEE RIVER
At 8:00 AM Monday the stage was 18.08 feet. Flood stage is 19.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The Great Pee Dee river is forecast to rise above flood stage by tomorrow afternoon and continue to rise to near 21.4 feet by Friday morning. At 20 feet, flood waters will impact swamplands and logging interests. Flood waters will affect timberland as far downstream as Yauhannah two weeks after the crest passes Pee Dee. Logging equipment needs to be moved.
LUMBER RIVER
At 7:00 AM Monday the stage was 13.45 feet. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. The river will continue rising to near 15.4 feet by tomorrow evening then begin falling. At 15.0 feet, flood waters will affect yards in the Pines area, Coxs Pond area, and along River Road. Additional residential property will be affected between the Pepsi plant and the river on the east side of Lumberton.
WACCAMAW RIVER
At 9:00 AM Monday, the river was at 8.32 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. The river will gradually rise to 9.2 feet later this week, but no flooding is expected.
