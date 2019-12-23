Driver ends up in Pawleys Island pond; thought it was flooded parking lot, officials say

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) – Fire crews said a driver did not obey the rule, “turn around, don’t drown” while going through a flooded Pawleys Island parking lot Monday afternoon.
Midway Fire Division Chief Mark Nugent explained that the driver was going through the parking lot off Ocean Highway, when the person ended up in a flooded retention pond that’s next to the parking lot.
Nugent said two people were inside the car, but they were able to get out and they’re OK.
They’re waiting on a tow truck to pull the car out of the water.
