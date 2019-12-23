Deputies: Duo stole steaks, beer from Lowes Foods

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. (Source: GCSO)
By WMBF News Staff | December 23, 2019 at 11:12 AM EST - Updated December 23 at 12:55 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects.

On Dec. 17, the suspects stole about $125 worth of items, including steaks and a case of beer, from Lowes Foods on Ocean Highway, according to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information on the suspects, contact the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message.

