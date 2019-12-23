Area residents, businesses deal with heavy rain, minor flooding before holidays

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A heavy rain system put a damper on drivers and last-minute holiday shoppers on Monday.
In Garden City, the all-day rain caused some roads to flood, especially along Atlantic Avenue. It can cause issues for businesses because the vehicles drive through the waters, causing waves to hit doors and cause water to go through doors.
A lot of people go through here way to fast, and we don’t really get water in the building but when you go trucks or stupid cars zipping by here, that’s why we make a big round circle of sandbags out front just to stop the waves from crashing into the door,” Paul Hoagland, owner of Garden City Grocery, said.
Hoagland said he keeps sandbags in the back all year round but hasn’t had to lay them out.
The heavy rain has also had an impact on businesses’ bottom line.
Matt Hutton, the owner of Garden City Coffee Grounds, said he didn’t see as many customers as he would like on Monday. The coffee shop is usually closed on Mondays and Tuesdays this time of year, but he decided to open for the holiday visitors.
“I am getting a lot of interest, but the weather is keeping people away. If it wasn’t just cold and rainy there would be more people here today,” Hutton said. “Tomorrow should be a little better, Thursday should be great probably. But it is tough with the weather being like it is because this time of year it’s really slow down here.”
In Florence County, people have been dealing with flooded roadways all day. Some problem areas included Jarrott Street and Black Creek Road.
Dawn Jones said she has lived on Black Creek Road for 18 years and said flooding just comes with the territory when heavy rain is in the forecast.
“We’ve been through it some many times, we’re just used to it,” Jones said.
But Jones said rainy Christmases in the past have made some of the best memories. She recalled one Christmas, her family had to park their cars up the road and trek through floodwaters with trash bags full of gifts.
“Grandkids walked in the yard and waded in the water. They said that was the best Christmas they ever had,” Jones said.
Elma Galbreath, who lives along Jarrott Street, said she’s not stranger to flooding either. But she said the rain didn’t spoil her last-minute Christmas shopping or ruin her holiday spirit.
“It doesn’t stop us from doing we need to do especially this Christmas season. It’s the joy of the Lord we have so we’re ready to go out shopping and doing what we need to do,” Galbreath said.
Florence city crews were out along Jarrott Street with their vacuum truck, trying to reduce some of the built-up water along the roads.
Florence County Emergency Management officials said they’re also keeping a close eye on flood-prone areas.
