Sinkhole forces crews to close Darlington intersection

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – An intersection in the city of Darlington is closed due to a sinkhole.
The city posted the information on its Facebook page.
On Sunday, crews had to close the intersection of Orange and Wells streets. The city said Orange Street will be blocked from Liberty to Sycamore streets and Wells Street will be closed from Pearl to Sanders streets.
South Carolina Department of Transportation crews are on the way to make the repairs.
It’s not clear how long the intersection will be closed.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.