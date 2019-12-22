SCDOT urges caution as heavy rain expects to hit during holiday travel

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A heavy rain system will be hitting the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as thousands of people head to the holiday destinations on Monday.
WMBF News has issued a First Alert weather day on Monday. There is currently a flash flood watch in place for Georgetown, Williamsburg, Florence and Darlington counties through Monday night. A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flooding to develop quickly during periods of heavy rain.
Because of this, the South Carolina Department of Transportation is urging drivers to use extreme caution as they hit the road. Rain is expected to hit Sunday night and continue through Monday, with rounds of heavy downpours.
The SCDOT wants drivers to steer clear of standing water and don’t go through it because you never know how deep standing water can be.
Before you head out on the roads, you can check the SCDOT website to see if there are any accidents or hazardous areas along your travel route.
