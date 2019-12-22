Myrtle Beach firefighters help Santa spread holiday cheer along Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Santa ditched the sleigh on Sunday and traded it in for a big red firetruck.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department stepped in and helped Santa spread some Christmas cheer around the Grand Strand.
Children lined the streets of Market Common, hoping to get a glimpse of jolly St. Nick along with some goodies.
Myrtle Beach Fire Capt. Sean Collins said Santa’s visit keeps the community engaged and allows children to meet first responders in a relaxed setting.
“This is one of our favorite events of the year. We get to drive Santa around, which is one of the best parts of being a fireman. I think one of the best aspects of this is that it gives us a positive interaction with kids so that they’re not afraid of firemen if they ever need one,” Collins said.
Santa visited all five fire districts in Myrtle Beach.
He asked what each kid wanted for Christmas and the most popular answer was a Nintendo Switch.
