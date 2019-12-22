Tattoo shop, barbershop help pay school debt at 5 Horry County schools

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tattoo shop and barbershop came together to help erase school debt at five Horry County schools.
Elite Ink Tattoos and High Voltage Barbering starting a GoFundMe in November to help eliminate school debt in the Horry County Schools district.
They were able to raise $4,200 which went to Carolina Forest Elementary, Ocean Bay Elementary, St. James Intermediate, Forestbrook Elementary and Horry County Education Center.
“Driving to the schools this morning and seeing the appreciation was truly a wonderful experience. Words cannot describe the feeling of helping others, this is what the holidays are all about,” Elite Ink Tattoos posted on its Facebook page.
For the past couple of months, businesses throughout Horry County have put together fundraisers to help schools pay off lunch debts.
PAST COVERAGE:
Main Slice in North Myrtle Beach donated more than $10,000 to several elementary schools. Bistro 90 is also partnering with local restaurants to help chip away at the school district’s lunch debt. Bistro 90 and Main Slice in North Myrtle Beach will continue collecting donations through the end of the year.
Handley’s Pub and Grub paid off the lunch debt at Carolina Forest Elementary School.
Crabby Mike’s also gifted $1,400 to Saint James Intermediate School after servers donated a night’s worth of tips, which was matched by the owner.
Horry County Schools officials said that students receive a meal whether they have a debt or not, but these donations take the burden off students and their families.
The school district currently has more than $94,000 in student lunch debt.
