19-year-old shot inside vehicle in Lumberton, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police officers are searching for the person who shot a 19-year-old Friday night.
Officers responded to a shots fired call around 8 p.m. in the area of 23rd and Barker streets.
They said they found a SUV sitting up against the curb and found a 19-year-old man shot in the driver’s seat.
Police said he was talking with the officers when they arrived on scene, and his injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to Southeastern Medical Center and then flown to another facility for further treatment.
The Lumberton Police Department has requested the assistance of the State Bureau of Investigations in the case.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.
