Warrants: Former Bennettsville correctional officer had sex with inmate, had his baby

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A former Bennettsville correctional officer is accused of having sex with an inmate and then having his baby.
Giselle Kensington-Moore is charged with first-degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and misconduct in office.
She was hired to work at Evans Correctional Institution in March 2018.
Arrest warrants show that between May 2018 and August 2018, she had sex with the inmate and became pregnant by him.
Kensington-Moore was fired in August 2018 for reasons unrelated to the case.
