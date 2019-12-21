Sheriff’s office identifies suspect wanted in beloved Dillon County store owner’s murder

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the suspect they’re searching for in a store owner’s murder.
Deputies are searching for 20-year-old William Latavion Mason of Dillon. He is wanted for murder in the death of 77-year-old J.W. Bailey.
Authorities said Bailey was killed last week during a robbery at his convenience store on Highway 301, just south of Dillon.
Neighbors said Bailey usually worked during the day, but offered to cover for an employee, the night the store was robbed.
Bailey had owned the store for more than 40 years and had spent 50 years with the Dillon Fire Department.
Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707.
