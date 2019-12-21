‘Our region is like the SEC’: 4A teams react to proposed high school football realignment

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The latest region realignment proposal from the South Carolina High School League is making waves in Horry and Florence counties.
Starting in 2020, the West Florence Knights and the South Florence Bruins will join an already stacked Class 4A-Region 6.
“I think it’s the toughest region in the state of South Carolina,” said Mickey Wilson, head coach of the defending region champion, Myrtle Beach Seahawks.
West and South are joined by cross-town rival Wilson, meaning all three FSD1 schools will share the same region for the first time in over a decade.
“Actually when you break it down and look at it, it’s going to be pretty cool. You have all our schools from FSD1 together," began West Florence Head Coach Jody Jennerette. “You gotta put your big boy pants on every Friday night. And that’s what you should want."
The newly assembled region has quite the resumé. Four teams out of 4A/Region 6 won at least one playoff game in 2019, with an all-region 6 Lower State final the last two seasons.
“Our region is like the SEC, you’ve got to strap it up every week and play," Wilson said.
