MBPD investigating shooting that left one injured

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured late Friday night.
According to Cpl. Tom Vest with MBPD, officers on a traffic stop near 3rd Avenue South and Kings Highway heard gunshots around 11:20 p.m.
Vest said officers were then led to the 200 block of Cedar Street, which was where they found one person with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.
That person is receiving medical treatment for the injuries.
If anyone has any information, they’re asked to call MBPD at (843) 918-1382 and reference report number 19-026785. Callers can remain anonymous.
