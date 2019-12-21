Man leads Lake City officers on chase, crashes car with kids inside, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police said a man led them on a chase with his two children inside the vehicle.
Amy Pringle with the Lake City Police Department said officers tried to initiate a traffic stop when the driver, 21-year-old Wallace McCray, took off.
Pringle said McCray hit another vehicle during the pursuit.
She said the chase continued through Kingstree and ended when McCray crashed his car into a building on Highway 261 and Eastland Avenue.
Police said McCray’s wife and two children, ages one and three years old, were inside the car during the incident. It’s not clear if they were hurt in the crash.
Pringle also added that the car they were in was stolen out of Florence.
The charges against McCray have not been released yet.
