HCFR crews rescue driver after truck flips on roof in Loris area
Horry County Fire Rescue crews had to extricate the driver from this pick-up truck Friday night on Heritage Road. (Source: Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff | December 20, 2019 at 10:46 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 10:49 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash left a pick-up truck on its roof in Horry County.

Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the wreck around 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Heritage Road in Loris area.

Crews had to extricate the driver from the pick-up truck. The driver suffered injuries but is expected to be OK. That person was taken to the hospital.

Emergency crews said a passenger inside the truck was able to get out on their own.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

