HCFR crews rescue driver after truck flips on roof in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A single-vehicle crash left a pick-up truck on its roof in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the wreck around 9:20 p.m. Friday in the 1800 block of Heritage Road in Loris area.
Crews had to extricate the driver from the pick-up truck. The driver suffered injuries but is expected to be OK. That person was taken to the hospital.
Emergency crews said a passenger inside the truck was able to get out on their own.
The cause of the crash has not been released.
