Grand Strand shoppers gear up for final weekend before holidays

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Many people will head out to shopping centers and malls to pick up last-minute gifts this weekend.
“We’re gonna be shopping again," shopper Chantel Hall said. "We’re gonna be shopping the whole weekend.”
People were excited about the deals Friday night, and while some are getting those gifts for others, some were shopping for themselves.
Trippe Tillman’s birthday was Friday and he purchased a couple of things for himself.
“New shoes and new pants,” Tillman said.
But if you’re planning to head out to the shopping centers or malls this weekend, you’ll want to keep your belongings safe amongst the crowds.
State Farm suggests if you’re in the store, keep your purse or wallet closet to you, don’t argue over items, save your receipts and monitor your credit card activity. They also suggest parking in a well-lit area and keeping your purchased items in the truck.
If you’re still hoping to see Santa, Both Tanger Outlets will have free photos or selfies with Santa Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
