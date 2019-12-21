Conway police investigate after person found shot

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating after a person was shot in Conway.
Officers were called Friday night to McCray Alley, in between Wright Boulevard and 9th Avenue, for a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found a shooting victim, according to Taylor Newell, a spokesperson with the Conway Police Department.
Newell said the victim is being treated but their condition isn’t known at this time.
She said there is a heavy police presence in the area as police investigate.
It’s not clear if police have anyone in custody.
WMBF News reporter Kate Merriman is headed to the scene to gather more information.
