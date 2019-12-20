10-year-old girl runs away from home to report she is being sexually abused, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been arrested by Horry County police for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl.
Online records show Stephen Kelly Bush, 52, was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday morning and charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
On Oct. 29, officers responded to a Scotchman convenience store on E. Highway 501 after the 10-year-old called 911 and stated she ran away from her home, according to a report from Horry County police.
The girl told police on scene that Bush had touched her inappropriately and has done so on multiple occasions over the past two years, the report confirms.
According to the report, the child told a family member about Bush’s abuse, but no action was taken to stop it. Police said the 10-year-old finally decided to run away and seek help from authorities.
Five other children were also living in the home where the alleged abuse occurred, the report confirms. Police said the children were placed into emergency protective custody with the Department of Social Services pending the investigation.
As of noon Friday, no bond has been set on Bush’s charge.
