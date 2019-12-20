Woman convicted of double murder, lynching in Horry County wants out of prison

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A woman who was sentenced to life in prison for a double murder in Horry County is making another attempt to get out from behind bars.
Connie Brown filed a writ of habeus corpus on Friday. It’s a request to appear in court so that she can argue whether she is being detained lawfully. Since her conviction in 2002, Brown has filed appeals, a post-conviction relief and even petitioned the South Carolina Supreme Court but has not been successful.
Brown’s husband, Billie Ray Brown, and another man, Ronnie McDowell, were bludgeoned and stabbed to death. Brown has maintained that she was innocent in the case and that she was not part of any conspiracy to kill her husband.
“Andy Nealy and Jodis Washington wore black clothing and hid their faces with black cloths, beat and stabbed Brown through his hear and who then crawled into the trailer home. Ronnie McDowell was subsequently killed in the same manner,” according to court documents.
The court filing shows that after the murders, Nealy, Washington and Renee Young fled the scene in a stolen vehicle.
Nealy and Young pleaded guilty in the case, but Washington was found not guilty.
Brown argues in the writ of habeus corpus filing that the government has not explanation as to why the killers would hide their identities or flee from the scene if she was a co-conspirator in the case.
“It was necessary to hide their identities from her to avoid her testifying against them,” the filing states. “The situational circumstances establish that Connie Brown was not a conspirator but was a witness and as a result had no criminal culpability.”
The court filing also accuses the government of numerous due process errors that denied Brown of having a fair trial which resulted in her conviction.
