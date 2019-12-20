‘We are not ready’: Marion County Sheriff’s Office prepares to say goodbye to fallen deputy

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Funeral services are set for Friday for a Marion County Sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
According to an obituary from the Richardson Funeral Home in Marion, funeral services for Pfc. Michael Latu are set to begin Friday at 2 p.m. The service will be held at CD Joyner Auditorium at 161 Elizabeth Street in Marion.
Latu was killed early Tuesday morning while responding to a call for service.
The crash happened around 1:05 a.m. on U.S. 76 near the U.S. 501 Bypass, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol. He added the deputy was traveling east on U.S. 76 in a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a bridge pillar.
The obituary said Latu was preceded in death by a brother, David Latu.
A post Friday morning on the Marion County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page stated Latu has had at lease one deputy or detective with him at all times.
“From The ER to autopsy, from Charleston to Columbia for donation harvest, to the funeral home, he has had a brother with him around the clock,” the post stated. “Today we will have to let go of him one final time. We are not ready.”
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.