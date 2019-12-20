WANTED: Dillon County deputies hunt for murder suspect

Allen Little Jr. (Source: Dillon County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff | December 20, 2019 at 4:38 PM EST - Updated December 20 at 4:49 PM

DILLION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they said is wanted for murder.

Allen Little Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Montresse Dudley on Nov. 30.

Authorities said they found Dudley shot in a field along Heustess and Carolina Church roads in the Judson Area.

Investigators said that Little is from Maryland but has connections to Dillon County.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, they’re asked to call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office at 843-774-1432 or Central Dispatch at 843-841-3707.

