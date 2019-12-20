Tidelands Health starting to bring computer systems back online after malware attack

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Tidelands Health is starting to bring their computer systems back online after they were targeted by a virus last week.
The hospital network shared the update in a post on their Facebook page Thursday.
“We are taking all appropriate steps to bring our IT systems back online as safely and efficiently as possible. This is a methodical and time-intensive process as we verify the stability and integrity of each system,” the post states.
Tidelands Health has been advised by law enforcement not to disclose technical details to “avoid compromising the incident response or recovery.”
The malware attack was first discovered on Dec. 12. No data was lost and no protected health information was accessed during the attack.
Tidelands Health is reaching out to some patients to reschedule appointments, as necessary.
