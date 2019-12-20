‘This is my Christmas’: S.C. mothers who have lost loved ones help others have happy holiday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Mothers Against Violence hosted their 8th annual toy distribution Thursday for families who need it most.
Each child received five gifts in a bag labeled just for them, but they can’t open the bag until Christmas so they’ll have something under the tree.
“This is my Christmas, I get joy seeing those one, two, three and four-year-old children coming and receiving their gifts,” Elizabeth Bowens, the president of South Carolina Mothers Against Violence, said.
The women behind this event have been through the worst, losing a loved one to violence and this event helps them in giving back.
“I’m just glad I could be a part of it,” Gwendolyn Moody said.
Just last month, Moody lost her son, Charles “Ceejay” Hemingway Jr., to gun violence and seeing the faces of these kids helped her.
But not every day is filled with this much cheer. Preparing for the holidays can be tough, with the bills not stopping and wanting to bring smiles on Christmas morning to your kids has a price to pay. And Thursday’s event gave one single mom ease going into the holiday next week.
“I’m a young, single mom and organizations like this has, ya know, any help during the holiday it’s awesome because you still have bills," mother Simone Hemingway said.
Some kids even got a second surprise, a bike.
The organization also provided a meal for all of those attending Thursday and collected canned goods from the families to share with the homeless, paying the holiday spirit forward.
