Suspect Search: Man accused of harassing his victim, taking his anger to Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County police are trying to track down a woman accused of using heroin with her child in the house and man wanted for a harassment charge.
Horry County police are trying to find Courtney Nichole Mullins.
In June, officers responded to a home on Harbor Reef Drive in Myrtle Beach regarding an overdose.
Mullins’ grandmother said she found her granddaughter unresponsive in her bed.
Mullins admitted she regularly takes heroin and that day used it in the bathroom, laid down on the bed and doesn’t remember anything else.
Mullins’ grandmother said the Department Of Social Services is involved in making her the protector of Mullins’ child, but that hasn’t been declared in court. Because Mullins admitted to heroin use in the child’s presence, that child was taken into DSS custody to ensure their safety.
Mullins is charged with failure to appear for neglect of a child or helpless person.
She’s 20 years old and has a last known address of Harbour Reef Drive in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also trying to find Wyllis Landon Spillars.
Earlier this month, Spillars was seen by the victim standing in the road in front of their house. It was all caught on a Ring camera. Authorities said they could hear names being called.
That victim was able to provide more harassing messages from the suspect and advised she wanted no further contact from him. She then blocked him from all social media.
The suspect has since created another Facebook page with his name, and published a post directed to the victim, saying quote “Twinkle, twinkle little snitch, mind your business nosey *expletive*.”
Spillars is charged with second-degree harassment.
He’s 24 years old and has a last known address of Woodchuck Road in Myrtle Beach.
