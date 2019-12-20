S.C. authorities seize 183 lbs of suspected marijuana, Texas man who ordered it says it’s hemp

“In regards to last nights arrest in Wellford, SC: Bio Lab Global is a licensed processor, distributor, and cultivator of legal hemp and CBD products based in North Carolina. We are fully licensed Processors of The North Carolina Industrial Hemp Commission and are licensed by the same Commission to Cultivate industrial hemp with the intent to research and market. Business was transacted in North Carolina, where we are fully licensed and continue to do good business. We have worked closely and helped educate our own local police departments on these matters, and it is a frustrating process for everyone. The US Department of Agriculture has posted their final rule regarding the transportation of hemp stating “Thus, states and Indian tribes may not prevent the movement of hemp through their states or territories even if they prohibit its production.” This is a discouraging series of events, but not uncommon in this industry, especially despite the efforts of so many people to raise awareness and help educate the world about hemp and its benefits. Rules can change quickly in the hemp world, but unfortunately we can’t stick to being farmers, growers, processors, but must also serve as educators, activists and friendly neighbors."