Restaurant Scorecard: Food found with expired dates at bagel place; three perfect scores this week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - We begin this week’s Restaurant Scorecard with Bagel Factory at 763 Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.
Inspectors found salmon, chicken salad, tuna salad and ham without date marks. Health crews said pasta salad and deli meats were found with expired date marks.
According to inspectors, the thermostat on the outside of the cooler beside the fryers was not accurate. Health crews said there was also paint coming up off the floor throughout the kitchen.
Inspectors gave Bagel Factory an 86 out of 100.
Next up is Gino’s Real New York Pizza at 2520 U.S. 17 South in Garden City.
Inspectors found ready-to-eat foods with expired date markings, while crews found foods in the prep-top coolers with no date markings on them.
Improper time stamps were seen for pizzas and floor panels were coming up in the walk-in cooler that were not easily cleanable.
There were holes in the floor at the sandwich prep top.
Inspectors gave Gino’s Real New York Pizza an 89 out of 100.
It’s another perfect score triple play.
The Grumpy Monk in North Myrtle Beach, Subway No. 39857 on Church Street in Conway, and Captain D’s on Loyola Drive in Myrtle Beach each gave stellar performances and earned a 100.
Breakfast fans, look for the newest Eggs Up Grill to come to the Prince Creek area at 11891 S.C. 707 in Murrells Inlet. Corporate staff said they plan to have it open by the end of the month.
