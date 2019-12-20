Police search for Lumberton man last seen at boat ramp

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – Lumberton police need the community’s help in finding a man who was last seen at a boat ramp.
Investigators said that 26-year-old Corey Butler of Lumberton was dropped off on Wednesday at the Kendrick Road Wildlife boat ramp but has not been seen or heard from since then.
He is Native American, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was wearing a gray jacket and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Sgt. Belinda McNair at 910-671-3845.
