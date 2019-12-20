NCHP: 52-year-old man killed in crash involving Robeson County school bus

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A 52-year-old man was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon involving a Robeson County school bus, according to the North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers were called around 3:11 p.m. to Reagan Church Road near Riverbrook Road, which is just five miles outside of Lumberton.
Troopers said a Lincoln passenger car was traveling southbound on Reagan Church Road when it hit a Ford F-150 truck that was stopped and partially on the shoulder of the road. The truck was with a tree cutting company and had its four-way flashers and emergency lights on, along with “Work Ahead” signs displayed on the shoulder of the road, according to troopers.
Investigators said the Lincoln failed to reduce speed and rear-ended the pick-up truck. The Lincoln then went into the northbound lane where it was hit by a Robeson County school bus.
Troopers said James Bullock Jr. died as a result of the crash.
They also said there were 20 children on the school bus, and none were taken to the hospital. WMBF News has reached out the school district to see what school the bus was coming from, but we have not heard back.
