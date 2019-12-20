Myrtle Beach motel used to distribute drugs, engage in prostitution, documents say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is asking the courts to temporarily close a Myrtle Beach motel.
A temporary injunction motion was filed Thursday against the Rosen Sea Inn on South Ocean Boulevard.
The motion states that the motel has a general reputation for lewdness and prostitution.
It alleges that the Myrtle Beach Police Department have been called to the motel more times than any other motel in the area. Documents state that the calls for service include drug activity, prostitution and drug overdoses.
“Specifically, guests and employees of the Rosen Sea Inn use the main motel complex and the back green cottage to use and distribute illegal drugs and engage in prostitution,” the motion states.
The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said it has served a written notice of public nuisance to the motel, but the business has not taken any action.
The temporary injunction filing asks for the Rosen Sea Inn to be closed for one year while issues against the motel are worked out in court.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.