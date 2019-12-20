Myrtle Beach motel owner disputes claim that business is hub for prostitution, drugs

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office is seeking a temporary injunction to shut down a Myrtle Beach motel.
Officials with the solicitor’s office said the Sea Rosen Inn is a hub for prostitution and illegal drug activity. They are seeking to have the business shut down for a year.
Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said his office only goes after businesses they deem the worst of the worst.
“When we’re saying a place is a nuisance, we’re saying the neighbors, the places around it, can’t really even do any business because this hive of illegal activity is causing everybody problems," Richardson said.
The owner of the hotel disputes the claims that the hotel is a haven for illegal activity.
Khaled Kassar said he’s put more than $1 million into renovations for the hotel since he bought it in January 2018.
He said he and his staff at the motel always keep a vigilant eye out for any illegal activity, and they report it to police.
Kassar said he was surprised to hear about the request for a temporary injunction.
"They don’t see all the work we did here,” Kassar said of police regarding the renovations to the building.
Richardson said Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock asked the Solicitor’s Office to crack down on the motel, which is why they are asking for the temporary injunction.
It’s now up to a judge to decide whether the motel will be shut down for a year. Richardson said in similar cases, the judge often rules on the solicitor’s side.
