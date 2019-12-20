Liberty Brewery and Grill at Broadway at the Beach to close after 25 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A staple of Broadway at the Beach since it opened will soon close.
According to Jay Rodriguez, spokesperson for Broadway at the Beach, Liberty Brewery and Grill will be closing its doors in the near future. An exact closing date was not immediately available.
“Liberty Brewery and Grill has been serving guests at Broadway at the Beach since we opened 25 years ago,” Rodriguez said. “It is unfortunate to see them leave. We are working on the next exciting offering for our guests.”
WMBF News is reaching out to the owners of Liberty Brewery and Grill for more information.
