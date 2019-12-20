Missing 90-year-old Conway woman with dementia found safe

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police located an elderly woman who they said wandered away from her Conway area home in below-freezing temperatures.
Police said 90-year-old Virginia Ellis suffers from dementia and walked away from her home Thursday night on Mayberry Lane.
A large presence surrounded the area as police, fire crews and even the drone was brought out in order to find her. Horry County police Lt. Thomas DelPercio said she is being taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
Based upon her dementia and memory issues, along with the rapidly falling temperatures, police considered her a high-risk. Meteorologist Robert Whitehurst said during the search for her, the temperatures were below freezing.
