’He’ll never come back:' Family left heartbroken after dog killed after getting on Florence school bus

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A family’s searching for answers about what led to their dog’s death after getting on a Florence school bus.
The Florence One School District said the dog got on the bus and the driver removed the dog after realizing it followed the student onto the bus.
The dog was later found run over in the road.
The driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation by the district’s Department of Transportation and Human Resources office.
"It's an action that could've been easily, easily avoided," Robert Hutchinson, the student’s father, said.
The dog, named Dodger, was a mixed Dachshund and Chihuahua. He belonged to Stan Alexander, the student’s grandfather, as one of his therapy dogs. Alexander suffered four strokes.
“It’s taken a big toll on him, as well as my daughter,” Alexander’s daughter, Crystal, said. “We had to explain to her her Paw Paw’s dog is never coming back.”
Hutchinson said around 6 a.m. last Friday, the dog followed their 6-year-old daughter onto the school bus.
He said the grandfather tried calling the dog back, but it didn't listen.
“The bus driver should’ve seen the dog and then she refused not to go back,” Hutchinson said.
Instead, Hutchison said the driver let the dog out on Planer Road and Barino Lane, about a half-mile from the house.
Their daughter's school principal found the dog dead later that day.
"I just can’t deal with it,” Alexander said. “He’ll never come back and that was my heart and soul.”
The school district said the bus driver has no prior incidents and has been with the district since 2006.
Still, the family said they plan to file a police report in hopes something is done.
"We just want some justice," Hutchinson said.
The incident is still under investigation.
