Grand Strand Humane Society dealing with ‘unusual’ overcrowding during holiday season

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -The Grand Strand Humane Society is experiencing an unusual amount of overcrowding for this time of the year.
Executive Director for the Grand Strand Humane Society Jess Wnuk said the highest time of the year for new animals coming into the shelter is during the summer months.
Wnuk said usually during the fall there is a chance for some “breathing room” allowing the shelter to slow down, but that was not the case this year.
And while the shelter may get overcrowded, Wnuk said they pride themselves on their work with other no-kill shelters around the country to ensure that every animal has a place to stay.
"We are so fortunate here at Grand Strand Humane Society that any time we call on the community to come out and foster animals who are overflow animals they always step up and we’ve always been able to find placements for these extra animals, we also work with no-kill rescues across the country who will work to take these overflow animals and we did a transport a couple of weeks ago we’re doing another one on Sunday,” Wnuk said.
Although adoption to a good home is the best case scenario for the animals, Wnuk said that fostering is another good option.
For more information on how you can foster, you can visit Grand Strand Humane Society’s website.
