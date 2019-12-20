Florence School District One administrator named to new position in the Lowcountry

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence School District One administrator Dr. Kelvin Wymbs has been named the superintendent of Dorchester School District Four.
Pam Little-McDaniel, spokesperson for FSD1, confirmed Wymbs’ new position.
Wymbs is currently serving as the director of secondary education for FSD1.
In February 2018, Wymbs was named the interim principal of West Florence High School for the remainder of the school year following the abrupt resignation of then-principal Pamela Quick.
