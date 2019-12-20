Florence man arrested after leading authorities on chase following traffic stop

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man was taken into custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a vehicle chase following a traffic stop, authorities said.
According to a press release from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Brandon Domonique Fludd was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to stop for a blue light and manufacturing/distribution of a cocaine base. He was released from the Florence County Detention Center the next day under a $30,000 bond.
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 14, FCSO deputies initiated a traffic stop for a moving violation on Ingram Street in Florence.
The driver, later identified as Fludd, initially stopped on the shoulder of the road on Lawson Street, but as the officer approached the vehicle, it sped off and the pursuit began, the release stated.
Eventually, the suspect stopped on West Marion Street and surrendered, according to authorities. Deputies noticed a white, rock-like substance believed to be crack cocaine on the driver floorboard, the release stated.
A further search of the vehicle revealed approximately 8.9 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a box of clear sandwich baggies, and a digital scale with white powder residue, according to the press release.
